A.J. Green Ruled Out After Being Carted Off with Non-Contact Foot Injury

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green suffered a right foot injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

The Bengals also confirmed Green wouldn't return.

ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell provided more information on Green's exit:

Green, 30, has struggled with injuries later in the season, as a toe injury kept him out of action for several weeks in November. That's been a continued blow for the Bengals, as Green remains their most dangerous offensive weapon.

It also means that Green, who registered at least 1,000 yards receiving and six touchdowns in six of his first seven seasons, is facing one of his worst statistical outputs of his career. In his first eight games this year, he notched 45 catches for 687 yards and six scores.

It's been a tough season for the Bengals offense on the injury front, with tight ends Tyler Eifert and Tyler Kroft already out for the year.

The Bengals do have other playmakers capable of carrying the load, however. Third-year wideout Tyler Boyd has developed into an excellent player this season, while running backs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard give the Bengals a solid one-two punch in the run game.

But Cincinnati will need other players to step up, namely second-year wide receiver John Ross, who has yet to live up to his billing as a top talent after the Bengals made him the No. 9 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.