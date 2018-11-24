Triple H Announces NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Date and Location

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

NXT founder Triple H announced Saturday that WWE will hold the first-ever NXT UK pay-per-view—NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool—in Blackpool, England, on Jan. 12.

Triple H made it official in the following video:

The Game also tweeted a photo of the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool logo:

According to WWE.com, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool will emanate from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool on Jan. 12, and it will stream live on WWE Network.

Blackpool will also play host to NXT UK television tapings the following night.

WWE's foray into the United Kingdom began last year when it held the United Kingdom Championship tournament at Empress Ballroom in Blackpool.

Tyler Bate went on to win the title and the tournament, but he later dropped it to Pete Dunne, who has now been UK champion for more than 550 days.

NXT UK debuted on WWE Network last month, and for the past several weeks, two one-hour episodes of aired every Wednesday.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool will represent the first opportunity for NXT UK talent to shine on the pay-per-view stage, much like the regular NXT Superstars have done in recent years.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).