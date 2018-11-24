Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton Claims 83rd Career Pole

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will start the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from pole position after earning the 83rd pole of his career on Saturday ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes once again reigned supreme at the Yas Marina Circuit, locking up the front row. The Ferrari duo of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen finished third and fourth, and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will start Sunday's race from fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Here is a look at the final times:

Ferrari and Mercedes predictably came out firing in Q1, while Kevin Magnussen struggled in his Haas, leaving it late to get out of the drop zone.

The Toro Rossos both struggled for pace and Williams brought up the rear, but Fernando Alonso managed to avoid an early exit late in his final qualifying session.

The difference between the two McLaren drivers has been staggering this season:

Esteban Ocon impressed in the Force India, clocking the fourth fastest time of Q1.

Plenty of drivers opted for the ultrasoft compound to start Q2, believing that would be the better race tyre. Hamilton was one of them, but he somehow put together one of the best laps of the season, setting a new track record and beating team-mate Bottas by seven-tenths of a second.

Channel 4 F1 couldn't believe it:

For comparison, Verstappen was only 10th after his first run on the ultrasofts. He would eventually take second place on the hypersofts, the only driver among the top three teams to opt for that strategy.

Ricciardo almost dropped out of Q2 but qualified in 10th, while Alonso's day came to an end before Q3.

Hamilton was the fastest man in the first runs of Q3, but there was plenty of room for improvement and his advantage over Vettel was minor. It would all come down to the second wave of runs, with less than three-tenths splitting the top six after one.

The Silver Arrows came out first while Ferrari had some clear air at the back, but it was Hamilton who came out on top, with Bottas securing another double for Mercedes. Ferrari took the second row, and Red Bull the third.

Mercedes were once again dominant, something fans have gotten used to:

Overtaking can prove tricky in Abu Dhabi, so there's a good chance the Silver Arrows will once again celebrate victory on Sunday. The team has won the last four races at the Yas Marina Circuit.