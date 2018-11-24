Lakers News: LeBron James Says Lonzo Ball 'Doesn't Realize How Great He Is'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If the Los Angeles Lakers are to reach their full potential this season, LeBron James believes point guard Lonzo Ball will play a big role.

Per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, James said the following after the Lakers' 90-83 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday: "I think Zo, I think he just sometimes he doesn't realize how great he is. The things that he possesses out on the floor, when Zo realizes how good he is on the floor, it makes him a very dynamic player, and it makes us even better. And he's been doing that as of late, his aggressiveness."

James' comments come after ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk reported Wednesday the Lakers wanted Ball to be more aggressive.

"Take it to the basket," Ball said after Los Angeles defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. "Shot hasn't been falling, so that's what I tried to do, and it worked out for me tonight."

After shooting a combined 5-of-22 in three games from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, Ball has responded by making 11 of 21 attempts for 24 points and 17 rebounds against the Cavs and Jazz.

The Lakers have won seven of eight to climb four games over .500 (11-7) for the first time since the end of the 2012-13 season.