Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Reportedly Join AC Milan from LA Galaxy on 6-Month Loan

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

AC Milan and LA Galaxy have reportedly reached a compromise regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move, with the Swede set to join his former club on a six-month loan deal.

According to Gazzeta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) the Galaxy are not willing to sell Ibrahimovic right now, so he'll return to Europe on an initial loan. At the end of the season, the parties will sit down again to discuss a possible permanent transfer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.