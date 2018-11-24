Zlatan Ibrahimovic Will Reportedly Join AC Milan from LA Galaxy on 6-Month Loan

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2018

CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates his 2nd goal during the Los Angeles Galaxy's MLS match against Vancouver Whitecaps at the StubHub Center on September 29, 2018 in Carson, California. The Los Angeles Galaxy won the match 3-0 (Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images)
Shaun Clark/Getty Images

AC Milan and LA Galaxy have reportedly reached a compromise regarding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move, with the Swede set to join his former club on a six-month loan deal.

According to Gazzeta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) the Galaxy are not willing to sell Ibrahimovic right now, so he'll return to Europe on an initial loan. At the end of the season, the parties will sit down again to discuss a possible permanent transfer.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

