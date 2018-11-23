Arsenal Transfer News: Leandro Trossard's Agent Confirms Gunners' Interest

MB Media/Getty Images

The agent of Racing Genk starlet Leandro Trossard has confirmed Arsenal are following his client and said the forward will be leaving Belgium at the end of the season.

The representative, Josy Comhair, spoke to Sporza (h/t Sport Witness' Tom Coast) to discuss a recent report that stated the Gunners had scouted Trossard. Comhair confirmed he spoke to Arsenal, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and AS Monaco, and the Gunners admitted their interest:

"I contacted representatives from Arsenal and Tottenham. At Spurs, nobody wanted to confirm that Trossard is an option, but Arsenal did. They told me Leandro has a very interesting profile for them and that they’ve been following him since August.

"They also added it was a good choice to stay at Genk for another year. They ended the phone call with ‘They are keeping a close eye on him'."

FREDRIK HAGEN/Getty Images

He also told Sporza the 23-year-old had no regrets about signing a new contract last summer, but this will be his final season in Belgium, per the Sun's Steve Goodman. A January transfer seems unlikely unless a team is willing to pay over the odds, and Genk have already said it will take more than £22 million to sign their top youngster.

Trossard has already scored eight goals in 11 matches in the Jupiler Pro League this season despite seeing the bulk of his minutes as a winger or attacking midfielder. He's played a key role in Genk's rise to the top of the standings, even if he has struggled with some minor injury concerns.

His excellent form has continued in Europe, where he has scored two goals in two appearances in the UEFA Europa League. Genk top Group I in the standings with two matches left to play.

MB Media/Getty Images

The youngster has yet to make his international debut for Belgium but was called up for the first time in the summer for the UEFA Nations League contest against Iceland and friendly against Scotland. The move to a bigger club would come at a perfect time to help him cement his spot in the national side.

Trossard is comfortable in a role as a secondary striker and out wide, making him an ideal profile as a replacement for the luckless Danny Welbeck. The English forward suffered a horror injury to his ankle in the match against Sporting, leaving the Gunners short on versatile depth options.

As reported by Sky Sports, the club have already announced they might be more active in January as a result, but only if a “very good opportunity” comes along.

A summer move seems more likely for Trossard at this point, and after these comments from his agent, the Gunners appear among the favourites to land the forward.