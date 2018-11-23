Trent Alexander-Arnold Has 'Dream' of Becoming a One-Club Legend at Liverpool

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he dreams of going down in Liverpool's history books as a one-club man and plans to remain on Merseyside for his entire career.

The England international, 20, has exploded into Jurgen Klopp's first team the last two seasons, and he told Sky Sports he wants to follow Jamie Carragher's lead by only representing the Reds:

"Yeah, definitely. To play for Liverpool is the dream, the aim, and I can't see it changing to be fair. As long as possible I want to have that relationship with Liverpool, to be a Liverpool player.

"To say I have done that for the whole of my career is something I have dreamed of being able to say."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.