Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull made a fine start to the last race weekend in the Formula One calendar and finished Friday's first practice for the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the top of the pile after Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo clinched a one-two.

Verstappen was almost half a second faster than any other driver with a best lap of one minute, 38.491 seconds. He completed a useful total of 27 laps at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took third and was 0.961 seconds slower than the pace-setter, with team-mate Lewis Hamilton finished fourth-fastest ahead of what will be little more than a procession for the champion.

The official Formula One Twitter account provided a look at the classification from Friday's first practice session:

Red Bull had a slight advantage over their competition in that both Verstappen and Ricciardo ran hypersofts.

It leaves question marks over the afternoon session, although Verstappen can hope to keep his place at the summit considering the size of the gap between he and his competition for now.

Channel 4's Karun Chandhok expressed concern for Bottas following one of two runs wide:

Mercedes appeared to have the edge in the longer straights, whereas Red Bull's specifications seem better-suited to the windier areas at Yas Marina:

Hamilton has already sealed this year's championship and will soak in his triumph in the last race of the season come Sunday, with 81 points between him and nearest competitor, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, in the standings.

That's assuming the Briton makes it to the finish line in smooth fashion, however. BBC Sport's Andrew Benson wrote Hamilton is using the same engine that won him the Brazilian Grand Prix last time out.

Ferrari were way down in Friday's first practice. Kimi Raikkonen, who will have his last race for the manufacturer this weekend, could only take seventh, one position ahead of team-mate Vettel in eighth.

Fernando Alonso, 37, is taking his leave of the sport following Sunday's race. Per Benson's report, he said:

"Right now it's difficult to think about coming back but the door is not closed. The first reason is I don't know how I will feel next year. I've been doing this for my whole life.

"Maybe next year, by April or May, I am desperate, on the sofa, so you know, maybe I find a way to somehow come back. But it's not the initial idea. It's more about myself. If I come back it's not for any particularly or the line or something that has to happen, it's more how I feel in the middle of next year."

Alonso finished 18th in first practice and will require a mighty turnaround if he's to have much of an impact on Sunday's starting grid.