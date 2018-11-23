N'Golo Kante Signs New 5-Year Contract at Chelsea

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Ngolo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 4, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has agreed a new five-year contract at Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023. 

The Blues confirmed the news in a statement Friday.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

