N'Golo Kante Signs New 5-Year Contract at Chelsea

N'Golo Kante Signs New 5-Year Contract at ChelseaNovember 23, 2018
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
N'Golo Kante has agreed a new five-year contract at Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023.
The Blues confirmed the news in a statement Friday.
B/R Football @brfootball
BREAKING: @nglkante extends his Chelsea contract to 2023 🔵😃 #Kante2023 https://t.co/OIxkgDBLAx
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Kante Signs New Chelsea Contract