N'Golo Kante Signs New 5-Year Contract at Chelsea

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has agreed a new five-year contract at Chelsea that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2023.

The Blues confirmed the news in a statement Friday.

