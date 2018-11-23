Xavi Sees 'Zero Chances' of Neymar Returning to Barcelona

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 23, 2018

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - AUGUST 31: Neymar Jr (R) and Xavi of Barcelona sit on the bench prior to the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at El Madrigal stadium on August 31, 2014 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Xavi has said he sees "zero chances" of former team-mate Neymar moving back to the Camp Nou, although he believes he has what it takes to reach the levels of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Neymar became the most expensive player in world football when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barca in the summer of 2017, one year after penning a new five-year deal with the Catalan club.

On the prospect of a move back, Xavi told Cadena Ser (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic): "I don't see it. I don't see it. I also think it didn't work out well, I don't see it in any way. I read a lot of press because I'm up to date with everything football, but I see zero chances that Neymar can return to Barcelona."

Xavi added: "If he is mature and works, he will be close to Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi. He can be decisive, but it depends on him."

         

