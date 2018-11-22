Amari Cooper Wins Fox Game Ball After 2-TD Performance in Cowboys Win

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Amari Cooper had his biggest game as a member of the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day and was honored in appropriate fashion.

Cooper was the recipient of the Fox Game Ball following Dallas' 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins. He finished with eight receptions for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper helped give the Cowboys a 17-13 lead in the third quarter when he broke free for a 40-yard touchdown reception.

On Dallas' next possession, quarterback Dak Prescott found Cooper despite tight coverage from the Washington secondary. Cooper eluded cornerback Fabian Moreau and then won a footrace against safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix en route to the end zone for a 90-yard score.

Many NFL fans thought the Cowboys paid too steep a price when they traded a first-round pick to acquire the experienced pass-catcher from the Oakland Raiders.

Prior to Thursday, Cooper didn't provide an overwhelmingly positive return, catching 14 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in three games. Now, the trade is starting to look much better.

By beating Washington, Dallas moved into a tie for first place in the NFC East.

Alex Smith's season-ending injury arguably makes the Cowboys the favorites to win the division since the Redskins have to now rely on Colt McCoy at quarterback. Dallas' odds are even stronger if Cooper's Thanksgiving Day performance means he's turning a corner. He can help energize what had been a mediocre Cowboys offense.