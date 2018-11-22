LaMarcus Aldridge Was Fouled by Marc Gasol, Confirms NBA L2M Report

Edward A. Ornelas/Getty Images

The NBA confirmed Thursday that officials erred by not calling Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol for a foul on San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge on the final shot of Wednesday's 104-103 Grizzlies win.

According to Paul Garcia of Project Spurs, the Last Two Minute Report also confirmed that the officials were correct in calling Spurs small forward Rudy Gay for a foul on Gasol on the prior possession.

San Antonio's last-ditch effort saw Aldridge fire up a shot at the buzzer, and although Gasol made contact with Aldridge on the shot, no foul was called.

The Grizzlies won the game thanks to Gasol making both of his free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Aldridge was careful not to criticize the officiating after the game in order to avoid a fine, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News:

Spurs teammate DeMar DeRozan was more forthcoming, though, according to ESPN.com's Michael C. Wright: "I thought it was a foul—not even thought—it's a foul. Especially with Marc, it was a foul. That's just my opinion. I'm pretty sure everybody here agrees with me as well. But right is right, wrong is wrong. Nothing we can do about it now."

Skip Bayless of FS1 also thought Gasol clearly fouled Aldridge:

Gasol enjoyed a strong game for Memphis with 20 points and 10 rebounds, as the Grizzlies improved to 12-5. They now own the best record in the Western Conference.

Aldridge racked up 19 points, 11 boards and four assists in the loss.

The Spurs are now 8-9 and sit 11th in the West, 1.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot.

San Antonio is in the midst of the NBA's longest postseason streak, as it has reached the playoffs in each of the past 21 seasons under head coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs have also made the playoffs in 28 of the past 29 years.

San Antonio will attempt to bounce back from Wednesday's disappointing loss when it faces the 11-7 Indiana Pacers on the road Friday.