Liverpool Transfer News: Simon Mignolet's Agent Downplays January Exit Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Simon Mignolet's desire to leave Liverpool during the January transfer window may not be realised, according to the player's agent.

Nico Vaesen said it will be "very difficult" to secure a move for Mignolet this winter, per Glenn Price of ESPN FC. Vaesen thinks "there are not many good possible transfers in January, especially not for a goalkeeper."

Mignolet's agent was sympathetic to Liverpool's dilemma, specifically the Reds' having to find a new backup goalkeeper if the Belgium international moves on in January.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Vaesen also swatted aside links to Ligue 1 outfit Nice, dubbing the rumours merely "paper talk." However, he also said he would maintain his efforts to find an alternative for his client, who has been languishing on the bench with the Reds for most of this season.

Price said Mignolet wants more playing time following the arrival of Alisson Becker. The latter arrived from AS Roma this summer for a fee around £65 million, then a record price tag for a keeper.

Brazil international Alisson has been key in helping turn a suspect Liverpool defence into a stingy unit. He has played behind a back four breached just five times through 12 matches in the Premier League.

Alisson's performances have left Mignolet on the outside looking in. The one-time Sunderland ace has appeared just once for the Reds so far this season, starting a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

Mignolet's status as Liverpool's No. 1 was watered down considerably last season when Loris Karius began to take starts. However, the series of high-profile errors Karius committed during a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in last season's UEFA Champions League final made the German surplus to requirements.

Karius was sent on loan to Turkish club Besiktas in the summer, leaving Mignolet as the only experienced cover for Alisson. It's a role valuable enough to leave Jurgen Klopp "highly unlikely to entertain offers" for a player who "has knuckled down and been a model professional," according to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

While Mignolet has often struggled during the last few years on Merseyside, he was once one of the more capable goalkeepers in England's top flight. He's still a useful shot-stopper with the experience to handle pressure when needed.

David Ramos/Getty Images

Mignolet can be an important member of a squad competing to win both the Premier League and Champions League. Liverpool haven't won silverware since 2012, and Klopp has yet to lift a trophy.

That means maintaining depth at key positions will be vital for the rest of the season.