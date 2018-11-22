WWE Rumors: Dolph Ziggler Recovering from Minor Foot Injury

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is reportedly dealing with a foot injury.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), the injury "isn't too serious" and Ziggler could be back in action "within a week."

After being part of the winning team in the Raw vs. SmackDown five-on-five men's elimination match at Survivor Series on Sunday, Ziggler did not appear on Monday's episode of Raw.

Ziggler is advertised to appear at Saturday's Starrcade live event in Cincinnati, and Meltzer reported that The Showoff is scheduled to be evaluated by doctors prior to the show.

The 38-year-old Ziggler has been part of an alliance with Drew McIntyre for the past seven months, and he has enjoyed great success during that time.

Ziggler has held both the Intercontinental and Raw Tag Team Championships this year, bolstering his already-impressive resume.

Widely considered one of the best in-ring performers WWE has to offer, Ziggler is also a former world heavyweight and United States champion.

If Ziggler can return to television in the near future, he may have a chance to be part of the TLC pay-per-view on Dec. 16.

                           

