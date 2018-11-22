Pep Guardiola on Reading About Jurgen Klopp: 'I Can't Be F--ked with That'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked he "can't be f--ked" with reading about his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, so he avoids it all together.

Talking at the University of Liverpool the Spanish manager was asked what books he enjoys reading, and he aimed a humorous jibe at Klopp in response, per The Independent: "I don't read. I start reading and before I know it I am reading about Jurgen Klopp. I can't be f--ked with that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.