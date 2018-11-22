Pep Guardiola on Reading About Jurgen Klopp: 'I Can't Be F--ked with That'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Jurgen Klopp manager / head coach of Liverpool and Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at Etihad Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has joked he "can't be f--ked" with reading about his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, so he avoids it all together.  

Talking at the University of Liverpool the Spanish manager was asked what books he enjoys reading, and he aimed a humorous jibe at Klopp in response, per The Independent: "I don't read. I start reading and before I know it I am reading about Jurgen Klopp. I can't be f--ked with that."

                 

