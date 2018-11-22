Turkish Super Lig Side Sivasspor Deny Usain Bolt Interest

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 22, 2018

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 12: Usain Bolt of the Mariners controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between the Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur South West United at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on October 12, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
Matt King/Getty Images

Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor have denied reports that they have attempted to sign Usain Bolt

Per Goal, reports in Turkey said the club had been in touch with the multiple gold-medal-winning sprinter, who is listening to offers after he ended his trial with Central Coast Mariners earlier in November.

However, Sivasspor vice-president Erdal Sarilar told Anadolu Agency (h/t Goal): "Sivasspor is not an athletics team. We are not interested him. These claims are not true."

                                        

