Turkish Super Lig Side Sivasspor Deny Usain Bolt Interest

Turkish Super Lig side Sivasspor have denied reports that they have attempted to sign Usain Bolt.

Per Goal, reports in Turkey said the club had been in touch with the multiple gold-medal-winning sprinter, who is listening to offers after he ended his trial with Central Coast Mariners earlier in November.

However, Sivasspor vice-president Erdal Sarilar told Anadolu Agency (h/t Goal): "Sivasspor is not an athletics team. We are not interested him. These claims are not true."

