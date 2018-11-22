Pep Guardiola: I Want to Manage in International Football 'Sooner or Later'

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed his ambition to manage a national team at some point in his career.

Per the Telegraph, Guardiola was the keynote speaker at the Peers Annual Lecture at Liverpool University's Department of Modern Languages and Cultures on Wednesday.

When asked about the aspirations he is yet to fulfil in his career, he said:



"I would like to be an international manager in a national team.

"Sooner or later, it will happen because every three days I would like to be involved, but a little bit more calm, play more golf...now I do not have time to play.

"So yes, sooner or later it is going to happen, if I have a chance and some international team wants to come 'knock knock' [at my door]. We will see."

