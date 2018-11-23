Eibar vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Santiago Solari's Real Madrid side will take on Eibar at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday in his first match as the team's permanent manager.

The Argentinian was handed the job full-time at the start of the international break after taking over as a caretaker when Julen Lopetegui was sacked on October 29.

Solari has overseen an upturn in form with four wins from four in all competitions, but he'll be eager to start his tenure as the team's permanent boss with another victory.

Date: Saturday, November 24

Time: 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports Connect (USA)

Odds: Eibar (17-4), Draw (15-4), Real Madrid (53-100)

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

After Solari's bright start in the job, it came as little surprise when he was given the managerial position permanently:

Real's form since he took over has been significantly better than it was under Lopetegui, who won just six of the 14 matches he oversaw with Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants have been particularly disappointing on the road this season. They have won just two of their six away matches in La Liga, with 13 of the 16 goals they've conceded coming away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

One of those two wins was under Solari in their last match, though, when they beat Celta Vigo 4-2.

ESPN's David Cartlidge saw some encouraging signs for Madrid, even if it wasn't a vintage performance:

Real have been fortunate this season because, despite their poor form, they find themselves only four points behind title rivals Barcelona.

As such, they're far from out of the race, and they can put some pressure on the Blaugrana by winning here and building momentum.

It may not be too easy, however. Eibar are only 13th in La Liga, but they managed to pick up four points from their last two matches—against Alaves and Valladolid, who are above them in the table—despite being reduced to 10 men in both.

Los Armeros showed some impressive resilience to come through those two unbeaten, so they won't make life easy for Real.