Manny Pacquiao Plans to Retire from Boxing in 2021

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 22, 2018

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, right, strikes Lucas Matthysse of Argentina during their WBA World welterweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. Pacquiao won the WBA welterweight world title after a technical knockout in round seven. (AP Photo/Yam G-Jun)
Yam G-Jun/Associated Press

Professional boxer Manny Pacquiao told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that he will retire in three years.

The 39-year-old, who has amassed a career record of 60 wins, seven losses and two draws, has only fought four times since losing a unanimous decision in a highly anticipated bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on May 2, 2015.

However, he's scheduled to face Adrian Broner on January 19 in Paradise, Nevada, for the WBA welterweight title. 

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

