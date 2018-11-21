Manny Pacquiao Plans to Retire from Boxing in 2021

Yam G-Jun/Associated Press

Professional boxer Manny Pacquiao told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that he will retire in three years.

The 39-year-old, who has amassed a career record of 60 wins, seven losses and two draws, has only fought four times since losing a unanimous decision in a highly anticipated bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on May 2, 2015.

However, he's scheduled to face Adrian Broner on January 19 in Paradise, Nevada, for the WBA welterweight title.

