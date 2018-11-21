Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar Reportedly Pushing for Return, Wants out of PSG

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly have made contact with Neymar's representatives in preparation for bringing the Paris Saint-Germain forward back to the Camp Nou.

According to Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert, Neymar wants to leave the Les Parisiens even though he only moved to the French capital in 2017. Barcelona reportedly have been working on a deal but are adamant "the next step must come from the player himself."

Gispert reported Neymar's people have spoken with directors from Barcelona to provide "detailed instructions" about how to make this transfer happen.

Part of the process could involve a statement from the player phrased to assuage unrest created when Neymar swapped the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes for a world-record fee in 2017.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The transfer left some Barca supporters "disillusioned," creating the need for both sides to mend fences if Neymar is going to get second spell with the five-time UEFA Champions League winners.

A reduction in Neymar's wages is also deemed "essential," although it may be a tough sell for a player who earns up to €40 million annually with Les Parisiens.

Neymar commands such a fee because he has been a goalscoring and creative talisman. The 26-year-old has been the inspiration in the final third for a team that's won the Coupe de la Ligue twice, as many Coupe de France trophies and last season's Ligue 1 title since he arrived.

There's been no slowing down this season as Neymar has struck 15 goals and supplied six assists in all competitions. He's been in red-hot form recently:

Yet for all the magic he has produced, Neymar's time with PSG hasn't been without trouble. His connection with team-mates has long been scrutinised, particularly his rapport with fellow striker Edinson Cavani.

The latter responded to the ongoing speculation with frustration after Uruguay were beaten 1-0 by France in an international friendly on Tuesday:

While Neymar got along with his attacking colleagues Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona, his desire to escape Messi's shadow may have helped fuel his desire to move to France.

Former Brazil international Edmilson told Omnisport (h/t beIN Sports) Neymar could have become the world's best player quicker had he stayed with Barca.

Ironically, Neymar is in danger of being upstaged in Paris by 19-year-old Mbappe. It means this might be the ideal time for Neymar to begin preparing to return to Barcelona and help the club ensure a bright future beyond 31-year-olds Messi and Suarez.