Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar Reportedly Pushing for Return, Wants out of PSG

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2018

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar plays with a ball during his presentation to the fans at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on August 5, 2017. Brazil superstar Neymar will watch from the stands as Paris Saint-Germain open their season on August 5, 2017, but the French club have already clawed back around a million euros on their world record investment. Neymar, who signed from Barcelona for a mind-boggling 222 million euros ($264 million), is presented to the PSG support prior to his new team's first game of the Ligue 1 campaign against promoted Amiens. / AFP PHOTO / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)
AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Barcelona reportedly have made contact with Neymar's representatives in preparation for bringing the Paris Saint-Germain forward back to the Camp Nou. 

According to Goal's Ignasi Oliva GispertNeymar wants to leave the Les Parisiens even though he only moved to the French capital in 2017. Barcelona reportedly have been working on a deal but are adamant "the next step must come from the player himself."

Gispert reported Neymar's people have spoken with directors from Barcelona to provide "detailed instructions" about how to make this transfer happen.

Part of the process could involve a statement from the player phrased to assuage unrest created when Neymar swapped the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes for a world-record fee in 2017.

Neymar would reportedly need to repair his relationship with the club's fans and take a cut in wages to make a return to Barcelona happen.
Neymar would reportedly need to repair his relationship with the club's fans and take a cut in wages to make a return to Barcelona happen.Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The transfer left some Barca supporters "disillusioned," creating the need for both sides to mend fences if Neymar is going to get second spell with the five-time UEFA Champions League winners.

A reduction in Neymar's wages is also deemed "essential," although it may be a tough sell for a player who earns up to €40 million annually with Les Parisiens.

Neymar commands such a fee because he has been a goalscoring and creative talisman. The 26-year-old has been the inspiration in the final third for a team that's won the Coupe de la Ligue twice, as many Coupe de France trophies and last season's Ligue 1 title since he arrived.

There's been no slowing down this season as Neymar has struck 15 goals and supplied six assists in all competitions. He's been in red-hot form recently:

Yet for all the magic he has produced, Neymar's time with PSG hasn't been without trouble. His connection with team-mates has long been scrutinised, particularly his rapport with fellow striker Edinson Cavani.

The latter responded to the ongoing speculation with frustration after Uruguay were beaten 1-0 by France in an international friendly on Tuesday:

While Neymar got along with his attacking colleagues Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona, his desire to escape Messi's shadow may have helped fuel his desire to move to France.

Former Brazil international Edmilson told Omnisport (h/t beIN Sports) Neymar could have become the world's best player quicker had he stayed with Barca.

Ironically, Neymar is in danger of being upstaged in Paris by 19-year-old Mbappe. It means this might be the ideal time for Neymar to begin preparing to return to Barcelona and help the club ensure a bright future beyond 31-year-olds Messi and Suarez.

Related

    Barca May Have to Pay Dortmund £26M If They Sell Dembele

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Barca May Have to Pay Dortmund £26M If They Sell Dembele

    via mirror

    Arsenal Want Weigl to Replace Ramsey

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Arsenal Want Weigl to Replace Ramsey

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiola Tells Paul Pogba to 'Sit Tight' on Man Utd Exit

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Raiola Tells Paul Pogba to 'Sit Tight' on Man Utd Exit

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Dybala: Bayern' Not in My Thoughts, Happy at Juve'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dybala: Bayern' Not in My Thoughts, Happy at Juve'

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report