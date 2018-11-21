Marcin Gortat Says Wizards Dysfunction Proves He Wasn't a 'Cancer'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It was no secret that Marcin Gortat and John Wall were not getting along toward the end of the Gortat's tenure in Washington.

Gortat sent a little barb his former teammate's way following his return to Washington in the Clippers' 125-118 loss Tuesday night.

"Listen, the way I was traded out of that team, it looked like I was the cancer of the locker room," Gortat told NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig. "I think that thing was verified and it was complete [expletive]. It is what it is now."

The Wizards are off to a 6-11 start, and Wall has been at the center of more team dysfunction. Wall told coach Scott Brooks "f--k you" in an expletive-laden tirade following a dustup with Jeff Green at a recent practice, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Wizards have stuck with Brooks despite displeasure from players and the team's rough start. Dwight Howard, Gortat's replacement, has dealt with a gluteal injury for most of the season. Brooks shuffled the starting lineup before Tuesday night, benching Markieff Morris in favor of Kelly Oubre Jr.

"Not really. It's f--ked up what's going on," Morris told reporters after the game. "The comments that's coming from the locker room is f--ked up. That don't happen in sports."

Gortat said he was disappointed the Clippers lost in his return, but it's clear he was feeling some schadenfreude after being vindicated in his role in last season's dysfunction.