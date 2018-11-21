WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 21

Credit: WWE.com

Buddy Murphy and Mustafa Ali added another chapter to their feud at Survivor Series in a classic match featuring the one and only title defense at the pay-per-view.

The Juggernaut and The Heart of 205 Live may have brought some fresh eyes to the cruiserweight division with their show-stealing performance. Only time will tell if the Superstars of 205 Live will start getting more attention on Raw and at PPV events.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar vs. Tony Nese

The cruiserweight champion accompanied Tony Nese to the ring for his match against 205 Live and WWE NXT UK Superstar, Noam Dar.

The Scottish Superstar hasn't been used much in the cruiserweight division recently due to his commitments in the UK, but his skill will always keep him in regular rotation when he is available.

The Premier Athlete tried to take control early using his strength advantage, but Dar used his speed and agility to turn the tables. A distraction from Murphy allowed Nese to regain the upper hand.

Despite rallying a bit later in the match, Nese scored the win with a little more help from his friend at ringside. Both Superstars looked good but this wasn't their best effort.

Grade: B-

Notes and Highlights

Murphy gave a standard heel promo before the match. He is good on the mic but pre -written promos aren't doing him any good.

-written promos aren't doing him any good. Dar's spinning backslide was a unique move.

The German suplex Nese used to send Dar's head into the bottom turnbuckle looked dangerous. There is no safe way to land on the back of your neck because you can't see the impact coming to prepare for it properly.

used to send Dar's head into the bottom turnbuckle looked dangerous. There is no safe way to land on the back of your neck because you can't see the impact coming to prepare for it properly. Ali gave a promo from backstage and talked about his mental and physical pain following his match with Murphy at Survivor Series.

The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa vs. Jobbers

After getting off to a rocky start last week, Akira Tozawa and The Brian Kendrick picked up an easy win over two enhancement talented.

Using jobbers is not always popular, but WWE only has so many cruiserweights who can afford to take a loss. Bringing in indy talents helps keep the show from feeling repetitive.

Grade: C-

Notes and Highlights

Cedric Alexander appeared backstage with Drake Maverick and the GM announced Alexander will team with Ali next week to face Nese and Murphy.

and Murphy. The jobbers in this match looked like they were right out of the 1980s.

Tozawa 's kicks always sound painful.

's kicks always sound painful. Seeing Kendrick act like a babyface is weird. He's more natural at being a villain.

Gran Metalik vs. TJP

The main event of the evening revived a feud WWE put on the backburner a few weeks ago with TJP taking on Lucha House Party's Gran Metalik.

The first cruiserweight champion has been carrying the masks he stole from LHP like trophies, but this week he and Mike Kanellis decided to come out wearing them to pour some extra salt in the wound.

Maverick came out and booted Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Kanellis from ringside so things would be fair, which is funny considering how much he likes cheating for AOP on Raw.

Both competitors are skilled high-flyers, so there were plenty of dives and springboard attacks throughout the match.

This was an even encounter with both men getting in plenty of offense. They also did a good job ramping up the intensity as time went on.

TJP tried to use a pinata as a weapon, but Metalik thwarted him before pinning him for the win in a fun encounter. Maria Kanellis provided a distraction while Mike attacked LHP with a steel chair.

Grade: B+

Notes and Highlights