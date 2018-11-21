John Cena, Mick Foley and Xavier Woods in the Nov. 21 WWE Roundup

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Cena Set for Several WWE Appearances in December and January

John Cena has competed inside a WWE ring only once since April, but he is line to be a much bigger part of the product heading toward and after the New Year.

According to Robert DeFelice of Wrestle Zone, WWE announced Wednesday that Cena is set for 13 appearances at WWE live events beginning on Dec. 26 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Cena will also appear on the first episode of Raw in 2019 on Jan. 7 in Orlando, Florida.

The leader of the Cenation has primarily been focused on his Hollywood obligations, but his scheduled dates for December and January suggest WWE may soon look to fit him into a storyline that will culminate at WrestleMania 35 in April.

Foley Discusses Stint as Raw General Manager

WWE Hall of Fame Mick Foley reflected this month on his run as Raw general manager in 2016 and 2017.

Appearing on the Notsam Wrestling podcast (h/t Doric Sam of WrestlingInc.com), Foley noted that while being GM came with its challenges, he enjoyed his time in that role:

"It was a tough job, and the strange thing about it was the unparalleled negativity from the fan base on social media, who apparently thought WWE really allowed a 53-year-old with a fanny pack to run a billion-dollar corporation. Most of the comments will be negative, and I did have some say in certain instances, and part of that job was to see which battles to fight and why. There would be times when I would talk to Mr. McMahon and say that I would like to handle this on my own. I had some words, and how I say something is more important than what I say. If I had left six or seven lasting impressions in the eight-month span then that is a pretty good track record."

As part of a storyline, Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon fired Foley in March 2017, and he was replaced by Kurt Angle soon after.

Foley returned to WWE programming in September of this year and served as a special guest referee during the Hell in a Cell match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

While he isn't a regular part of the programming currently, Foley is still a valuable asset for WWE to utilize on a sporadic basis.

Xavier Woods Completes Dare With "6-1" Shirt

New Day member Xavier Woods' touted SmackDown Live's only Survivor Series win with a unique clothing choice on Tuesday's episode of SmackDown.

Woods wore a shirt that read "6-1" since SmackDown's win in the tag team elimination match on the Survivor Series pre-show was the only victory for the blue brand on the night.

It turns out that Woods wore the shirt after being dared to do so by a fan on Twitter:

During and after Survivor Series, WWE pushed the narrative that Raw enjoyed a clean, 6-0 sweep in brand vs. brand matches.

Woods took to Twitter to remind people that the SmackDown tag teams were victorious, and he brought that reminder to television on Tuesday.

