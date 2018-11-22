Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair and More

Credit: WWE.com

Survivor Series was the setting for one of the most intense matches of 2018: the first-time meeting of Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

The contest ended in an unexpectedly violent fashion, setting up an eventual rematch between the two somewhere down the line.

Thanks to this week's WWE rumor mill, we have an idea of when that may be, as well as details on other top Superstars.

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair II?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats) reported Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will meet again, perhaps at Royal Rumble, before Rousey moves on to a WrestleMania 35 showdown with Becky Lynch.

Flair brutally assaulted Rousey, leaving her bloodied and lying in a heap at the end of their Survivor Series match, then bragged about it the following Tuesday on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, The Baddest Woman on the Planet used promo time Monday on Raw to guarantee another showdown with Flair.

And it would make sense to deliver that match.

Fans were treated to a Flair unlike any they had ever seen before. She was intense, unhinged and unforgiving in her vile beatdown of the Raw women's champion. It was a welcome character tweak after a year or so of the same smiling babyface.

It also serves as the perfect warmup for Rousey ahead of a much-anticipated showdown with Lynch. That match, arguably the most anticipated in WWE today, would benefit from a story in which Rousey had to overcome the onslaught of Flair to even make it to The Man on wrestling's grandest stage.

Of course, Meltzer also suggested a Triple Threat match between Rousey, Flair and Lynch is not out of the question, a possibility not nearly as appetizing as the singles matches.

Former ROH Television Champion to NXT?

Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats reported former Ring of Honor television champion Silas Young could be on his way to WWE and its NXT brand when his contract expires next month.

Young would join the Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish as former Ring of Honor titleholders on that roster.

Young gained recognition for his "Last Real Man" moniker and a series of hard-hitting, hard-fought matches with current ROH world champion Jay Lethal.

At 40 years of age, he is joining the company later than other Superstars, but today's WWE is rife with Superstars that age enjoying tremendous success, including former WWE champions AJ Styles and Sheamus.

Whether he can retain his character and personality and enjoy success with the company is the question.

Batista vs. Brock Lesnar NOT Happening at WrestleMania

Meltzer also reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are no plans for Batista to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Batista was previously slated to square off with Evolution leader Triple H, a match hinted at back at SmackDown 1000.

The COO of WWE suffered a torn pectoral injury at Crown Jewel during D-Generation X's match against The Brothers of Destruction.

It raises the question: Can WWE coerce Batista back into the ring without a strong opponent opposite him?

Uncertainty surrounding the health of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman and no clear-cut booking options available involving other elite stars leaves the real possibility that Batista, who basked in the bright lights and warm embrace of the WWE Universe, may miss out on another WrestleMania opportunity.