Juventus Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Plays Down Bayern Munich Rumours

Paulo Dybala isn't focused on rumours linking him with Bayern Munich. Instead the Juventus forward is concentrating on achieving his goals in Turin.

Dybala spoke to German publication SportBild (h/t Calciomercato.com) and played down any links to the Bundesliga giants: "It's not in my thoughts. I'm very happy to play for Juventus; we have big goals and I'm focused on those."

The Argentina international spelled out how his chief aim is to add the UEFA Champions League to Juve's usual haul of domestic trophies: "I thought we were already up to it last year, but now expectations have increased enormously. Our mentality has remained the same: We want to win everything."

Dybala's confidence in the Bianconeri's ability to continue winning big prizes is well-founded. He's a key member of a gifted squad buoyed by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer.

Juve's record signing has already made an impact, scoring nine times and providing five assists in all competitions. Ronaldo has formed a useful partnership with Dybala, who has helped himself to six goals of his own, including four in Europe.

The double act has helped Juventus build a six-point lead in Serie A as well as move into the top spot of Group H in the Champions League. Yet Dybala continues to be the subject of transfer talk despite his prolific form.

This is the second time the 25-year-old has had to reaffirm he's content in Turin. He recently swatted aside talk of a move to Manchester United, per the Daily Mirror's Alex Richards: "I'm not thinking about the transfer market. Right now I'm really happy at Juventus, and the focus is simply winning all the titles here."

There have even been reports that Juve will use the growing interest in Dybala as an opportunity to cash in and add more star power alongside Ronaldo. Tuttosport (h/t MailOnline's Danny Gallagher) reported the Bianconeri are considering moves for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe or Real Madrid ace Marco Asensio, moves which would be funded by selling Dybala.

While both Mbappe and Asensio are genuine match-winners, Juve would be wise to forego an approach for either player if it would mean parting company with Dybala. The South American's knack for scoring in the Champions League, including netting the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford in October, prove Dybala can help Juve win again at the highest level.

Dybala is blessed with the flair and eye for goal to eventually mature into the creative and goalscoring fulcrum of the team in the vital No. 10 role.