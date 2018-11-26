NBA Sophomores Trying to Avoid the Bust Label

0 of 6

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

NBA players develop at difference paces, but the window appears to be closing faster on a certain handful of sophomores.

These Top 20 picks from the 2017 draft haven't been able to get comfortable. And though time isn't running out on all of their careers, it's becoming tougher to imagine each of them reaching the potential their teams saw before selecting them where they did.

Only Top 20 picks were considered, given the low success rates of players taken later.