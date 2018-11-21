WWE SmackDown Results: The YES Movement Is Dead and Biggest Takeaways

1 of 4

Charlotte Flair's heinous assault on Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series was addressed at the top of Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown and strangely enough, she was treated as though she was a babyface.

Yes, despite grabbing a kendo stick from under the ring and relentlessly beating top women's star Rousey with it, then shoving her head in a chair and stepping on it, Flair was greeted with cheers and booked like a babyface as she vanquished The IIconics to kick off the show.

Flair explained her actions away, claiming she was only doing what Becky Lynch told her to: give Rousey the beating she would have.

Still, the inconsistencies make it that much difficult for fans to recognize what Flair is supposed to be from a character standpoint, it also creates the real likelihood that Flair will continue to overshadow Rousey as the fan-favorite the next time they clash.

Given everything WWE is trying to accomplish with the UFC Hall of Famer, that feels counterproductive.

It is time WWE Creative figures out what it wants Flair to be: a legitimate heel or a cheap knockoff of the excellent, rebellious antihero Lynch had become prior to her injury. Only then will it be able to move forward with the story it is trying to tell and construct it in a way that benefits all involved.