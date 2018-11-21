Martin O'Neill, Roy Keane Leave Republic of Ireland Roles 'By Mutual Agreement'

November 21, 2018

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 15: Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill during the International Friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at Aviva Stadium on November 15, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)
Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Republic of Ireland national team manager Martin O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane have left their positions "by mutual agreement." 

According to RTE. coaches Steve Guppy and Seamus McDonagh have also given up their positions. The FAI confirmed the news on its website

Chief executive John Delaney confirmed the departures in a statement: 

"There have been many highlights during Martin's reign—none more so than Euro 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.

"Martin did a great job guiding the team out of a difficult qualifying groupwhere we beat world champions Germany along the wayto reach Euro 2016 and advance to the last 16 following a historic victory over Italy in Lille."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

