Dre'Mont Jones Declares for 2019 NFL Draft; Will Play in Rose Bowl

Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones will be finishing his college career on New Year's Day after declaring for the 2019 NFL draft on Wednesday.

Per Alex Gleitman of 247Sports, Jones announced he would bypass his senior season after suiting up for the No. 6 Buckeyes against the No. 9 Washington Huskies in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Based on Jones' potential, it's hardly a surprise that he's ready to test his skills at the NFL level. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 5 defensive lineman and 19th overall prospect in the 2019 class.

ESPN.com's Todd McShay, who has Jones listed as the 21st-best player, highlighted the star's consistency in certain areas during his time at Ohio State:

"Jones has been more consistent with his hands and is finishing more frequently than he did over the past two years. He displays a good first step and above-average straight-line speed for his size. But he does lack a consistent plan as a pass-rusher, despite a solid motor and good instincts. Jones has 13 TFL, eight sacks and a pick-six for the Buckeyes through 13 contests."

Even though Jones needs work to reach his potential as a pass-rusher, his instincts and willingness to play hard on every snap will endear him to teams. It also helps he's been able to produce at a high level in college with 22 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in three seasons.

Jones will also dazzle NFL scouts with his size at 6'3" and 286 pounds. Being that physically imposing and producing at a high level, with more room to develop, makes the Buckeyes standout a potential first-round sleeper when the draft begins April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.