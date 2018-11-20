WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman to Undergo Elbow Surgery, TLC Status in Doubt

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE reportedly ran an injury angle involving Braun Strowman on Monday's episode of Raw to write The Monster Among Men off television so he can undergo elbow surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Akhilesh Gannavarapu of WrestlingInc.com), Strowman has been dealing with bone spurs in his elbow.

Meltzer added that Strowman's status for next month's TLC pay-per-view is "touch and go," and will depend on the extent of his surgery.

Strowman was on the receiving end of a three-on-one attack at the hands of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley on Monday.

Following the incident, WWE.com reported that Strowman suffered a "shattered elbow" as a result.

Prior to the angle, Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announced that Strowman would face Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC.

She added the stipulation that Strowman will only get a Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble if he wins the bout against Corbin.

McMahon also said Corbin will become the full-time Raw general manager with a win, but he will lose his status as acting general manager if he loses to Strowman.

While Strowman's status for TLC is reportedly unclear, Meltzer said that the "belief" among WWE officials is that he will be ready to compete by the Royal Rumble in January.

Strowman underwent elbow surgery in May 2017, and while WWE announced at the time that he would miss six months, he returned in less than two months.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).