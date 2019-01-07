Dwayne Haskins Declares for 2019 NFL Draft After Sophomore Season at Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins will forgo his junior and senior seasons and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Haskins is coming off a productive redshirt sophomore campaign that saw him throw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa.

There was a great deal of pressure on Haskins entering the 2018 season since he was taking over for J.T. Barrett, who ranks first in Ohio State history in career passing yardage and passing touchdowns.

Haskins was up to the task, as he set new OSU single-season marks in passing yards and passing scores.

Amid Haskins' dominant season, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported on Nov. 16 that he planned to declare for the 2019 NFL draft in order to avoid being in the 2020 class with Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Georgia's Jake Fromm.

There isn't much of a consensus when it comes to quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL draft class, but NFL draft expert Benjamin Allbright appeared on 97.1 The Fan's Carpenter and Rothman (h/t 247Sports' Patrick Murphy) in October to discuss Haskins' draft stock.

Allbright expressed his belief that Haskins would be the No. 1 or No. 2 quarterback off the board if he decided to declare.

Also, Allbright touched on his belief that Haskins is a developmental prospect who will need time to progress at the next level:

"He's a tools guy that's got everything you want. It's going to take a while to kind of mold him into a pro quarterback. There's a lot of potential there. He's a guy that you have to turn from being an athlete thrower into a quarterback.

"How ready he is to start at the NFL level? He could be a year or two away. So you have to have a veteran in place, a guy that can be the placeholder, the stop-gap guy until you know he's ready to be the guy if he even does come out."

Although there are some question marks surrounding Haskins, his stock is high after what he was able to do as a first-year starter in 2018.

Another strong collegiate season may have solidified his status as a high pick, but he also would have risked injury by returning to school.

With Haskins leaving for the NFL, highly touted signal-caller Tate Martell is favored to take over as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback as a sophomore next season.