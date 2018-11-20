Knicks News: Trey Burke Signs Contract with Roc Nation Ahead of Free Agency

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Roc Nation announced on Tuesday that it has brought on New York Knicks point guard Trey Burke as a client:

Burke got off to a slow start this season, but he has been on fire as of late with 55 points over the past two games.

During Sunday's 131-117 loss to the Orlando Magic, Burke recorded a season-high 31 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Overall, the 26-year-old is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from three-point range.

Burke is set to become a free agent during the offseason.

He has experienced a career resurgence in New York after playing sparingly for the Washington Wizards in 2016-17.

Last season, Burke appeared in 36 games for the Knicks and tied his career high with 12.8 points per game.

The 2013 college player of the year out of Michigan spent the first three seasons of his NBA career with the Utah Jazz after the Minnesota Timberwolves selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft.

After starting 68 games as a rookie and being named to the NBA All-Rookie Team, Burke began to fall out of favor.

He has been something of a journeyman in recent years, but he may be in line to land a strong contract with the Knicks or another team if New York decides to commit fully to Frank Ntilikina at point guard.