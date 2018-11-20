Barcelona Transfer News: Arturo Vidal Eyed by AC Milan for January Move

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window.

According to Sport, Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso is "desperate" for reinforcements, as the club have been hit by injuries in the early months of the season.

The Serie A side have lost Mattia Caldara, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia to injury. Hakan Calhanoglu also picked up an ankle problem on international duty, per Football Italia.

Vidal only arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer, but he's struggled to force his way into the first team and "may accept a move in January," per Sport.

The Chile international has only made two La Liga starts for the Spanish champions. However, he could start Saturday's key game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, as Ivan Rakitic will miss out due to suspension.

Vidal has started to settle down at Barcelona after a tough start to life in Spain following his summer arrival from Bayern Munich.

The midfielder used social media to vent his frustration at a lack of playing time in the early weeks of the season. Manager Ernesto Valverde said he had spoken with the midfielder about the issue, per Sport. The 31-year-old has started to make an impact on the pitch. He was a goalscoring substitute in the 5-1 Clasico win over Real Madrid and the 4-3 defeat to Real Betis.

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has spoken about Vidal's improvement and said his "reaction has been exemplary," per Marca.

AC Milan may feel they can take advantage of Vidal's reduced role at the Camp Nou. The midfielder knows Serie A well having spent four years at Juventus, winning four league titles and the Copa Italia between 2012 and 2015.

The Italian champions have also expressed an interest in re-signing Vidal this winter, according to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

While Vidal's frustration was evident earlier in the season, he has slowly become an important squad member. He has featured in Barcelona's last five league and UEFA Champions League outings and brings strength, experience and aggressiveness to the midfield.

He may be tempted by the offer of regular football elsewhere, but he will be needed in the coming months at Barcelona as they compete for trophies at home and abroad.