Barcelona Transfer News: Arturo Vidal Eyed by AC Milan for January Move

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist INovember 20, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 11: Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on November 11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images)
David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal in the January transfer window.

According to Sport, Rossoneri manager Gennaro Gattuso is "desperate" for reinforcements, as the club have been hit by injuries in the early months of the season.

The Serie A side have lost Mattia Caldara, Alessio Romagnoli, Mateo Musacchio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia to injury. Hakan Calhanoglu also picked up an ankle problem on international duty, per Football Italia.

Vidal only arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer, but he's struggled to force his way into the first team and "may accept a move in January," per Sport.

The Chile international has only made two La Liga starts for the Spanish champions. However, he could start Saturday's key game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, as Ivan Rakitic will miss out due to suspension.

MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona looks on before the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and FC Barcelona at San Siro Stadium on November 6, 2018 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Ge
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Vidal has started to settle down at Barcelona after a tough start to life in Spain following his summer arrival from Bayern Munich. 

The midfielder used social media to vent his frustration at a lack of playing time in the early weeks of the season. Manager Ernesto Valverde said he had spoken with the midfielder about the issue, per Sport. The 31-year-old has started to make an impact on the pitch. He was a goalscoring substitute in the 5-1 Clasico win over Real Madrid and the 4-3 defeat to Real Betis.

Barcelona's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal scores Barcelona's fifth goal during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 28, 2018. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo
JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has spoken about Vidal's improvement and said his "reaction has been exemplary," per Marca.

AC Milan may feel they can take advantage of Vidal's reduced role at the Camp Nou. The midfielder knows Serie A well having spent four years at Juventus, winning four league titles and the Copa Italia between 2012 and 2015.

The Italian champions have also expressed an interest in re-signing Vidal this winter, according to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

While Vidal's frustration was evident earlier in the season, he has slowly become an important squad member. He has featured in Barcelona's last five league and UEFA Champions League outings and brings strength, experience and aggressiveness to the midfield.

He may be tempted by the offer of regular football elsewhere, but he will be needed in the coming months at Barcelona as they compete for trophies at home and abroad.

