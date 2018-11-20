NHL Rumors: Ken Hitchcock to Replace Todd McLellan as Oilers Head Coach

NHL Rumors: Ken Hitchcock to Replace Todd McLellan as Oilers Head CoachNovember 20, 2018
The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly preparing to fire head coach Todd McLellan and replace him with Ken Hitchcock, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.
Edmonton is off to a disappointing 9-10-1 start this season, and it is three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.
The Oilers also went just 36-40-6 last season and missed the playoffs after reaching the postseason with a 47-26-9 mark in 2016-17.
