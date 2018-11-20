NHL Rumors: Ken Hitchcock to Replace Todd McLellan as Oilers Head Coach

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

SAN JOSE, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Ken Hitchcock of the Dallas Stars looks on during the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on February 18, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)
Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly preparing to fire head coach Todd McLellan and replace him with Ken Hitchcock, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

Edmonton is off to a disappointing 9-10-1 start this season, and it is three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.

The Oilers also went just 36-40-6 last season and missed the playoffs after reaching the postseason with a 47-26-9 mark in 2016-17.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Oilers fire Todd McLellan, hire Ken Hitchcock

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    Report: Oilers fire Todd McLellan, hire Ken Hitchcock

    Zach Laing
    via OILERSNATION

    Bruins' Bergeron Out Upwards of 4 Weeks

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Bruins' Bergeron Out Upwards of 4 Weeks

    TSN
    via TSN

    Can Oilers Afford To Let Chiarelli Fix Problems?

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    Can Oilers Afford To Let Chiarelli Fix Problems?

    Jim Parsons
    via The Hockey Writers

    GDB Game Notes: Oilers @ Sharks

    Edmonton Oilers logo
    Edmonton Oilers

    GDB Game Notes: Oilers @ Sharks

    Jason Gregor
    via OILERSNATION