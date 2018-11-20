NHL Rumors: Ken Hitchcock to Replace Todd McLellan as Oilers Head Coach

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers are reportedly preparing to fire head coach Todd McLellan and replace him with Ken Hitchcock, according to TSN's Darren Dreger.

Edmonton is off to a disappointing 9-10-1 start this season, and it is three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference's Pacific Division.

The Oilers also went just 36-40-6 last season and missed the playoffs after reaching the postseason with a 47-26-9 mark in 2016-17.

