NBA Trade Rumors: Blazers Want Impact Player Next to Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

PORTLAND, OR - NOVEMBER 04: CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard #0 walk off the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Moda Center on November 4, 2018 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images,) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images,)
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

As the Portland Trail Blazers aim to get over the hump in the postseason, they are reportedly looking to bring in someone to complement Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, Portland wants to add a third impact player to provide support for its dynamic duo.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    NBA Comps for College's Top Stars 💪

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Comps for College's Top Stars 💪

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Totally Fair NBA Overreactions So Far 🙃

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Totally Fair NBA Overreactions So Far 🙃

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    JR Rips Cavs for Tanking

    NBA logo
    NBA

    JR Rips Cavs for Tanking

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Fultz to G League Must Be Sixers' Next Step

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Fultz to G League Must Be Sixers' Next Step

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report