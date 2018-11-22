The 10 Players Who Have Been Unexpectedly Disappointing This Season

0 of 10

Football doesn't always go to plan. You can set out what you think will happen, but there's every chance it'll be thrown back in your face.

For example, who foresaw Diego Costa's 2018-19 struggles given the year he put together ahead of that? Or that Roberto Firmino's effectiveness would diminish so drastically—just a few months removed from the season of his life?

We've picked out 10 players who have been unexpectedly disappointing this season in a sort of ying to the yang of our piece earlier this week, highlighting unexpected successes.

You'll notice a theme to our selections: Many of them enjoyed a brilliant FIFA World Cup over the summer in Russia and are, perhaps understandably, struggling to readjust to the rigmarole of week-to-week domestic football.

Others were superb in 2017-18, had higher expectations placed on their shoulders as a result and are struggling to play up to those.

This is a list of 10 players we expect much more from—whatever the circumstances. Perhaps they can pick it up following this final international break of the year and find their grooves?