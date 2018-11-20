The 10 Players Who Have Been Unexpectedly Brilliant This Season

0 of 10

PATRIK STOLLARZ/Getty Images

If everything panned out as expected, football wouldn't be much fun at all. The beauty of the sport lies in its unpredictability.

We'd have no surprise stories, no Leicester City fairy tales, no moments to shock and awe you or ones that take your breath away.

Fortunately, the nature of the game lends itself to all these things, and 2018-19 has been no different. We've highlighted 10 players who have been major factors in some of the biggest storylines of the season; 10 who have been unexpectedly brilliant, playing to a level we didn't see coming.

Be aware, this type of list is naturally quite subjective, so it's in part a reflection on what this writer anticipated back in August. There's every chance yours is different because your expectations were different, and that's fine.