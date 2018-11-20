Phil Mickelson Describes 'The Match' vs. Tiger Woods as a Win-Win Situation

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA - SEPTEMBER 04: Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are interviewed by the Golf Channel after being named as Captain's Picks along with Bryson DeChambeau by U.S. Ryder Cup Captain for the 2018 U.S. team during a press conference at the Philadelphia Marriott West on September 4, 2018 in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson has described his clash with Tiger Woods in "The Match" on Friday as a "win-win" and said losing the $9 million purse would serve as a thank you to his opponent for all he's done for his career. 

The golf superstars will clash at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Mickelson told ESPN's Scott van Pelt that while he doesn't believe his old rival Woods will win, he owes some payback for all the good publicity down the years:

