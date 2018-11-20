Phil Mickelson Describes 'The Match' vs. Tiger Woods as a Win-Win Situation

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson has described his clash with Tiger Woods in "The Match" on Friday as a "win-win" and said losing the $9 million purse would serve as a thank you to his opponent for all he's done for his career.

The golf superstars will clash at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. Mickelson told ESPN's Scott van Pelt that while he doesn't believe his old rival Woods will win, he owes some payback for all the good publicity down the years:

The Match is a one-off event that features two of golf's biggest icons and will be broadcast on B/R/ Live.

