Rare Michael Jordan Autographed Upper Deck Jersey Card Sold for $95K

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

** FILE ** In this Feb. 9, 2003 file photo, Washington Wizards' Michael Jordan, East, moves the ball on the West during first half play of the 2003 NBA All Star Game in Atlanta. Jordan along with John Stockton, David Robinson, Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan and Rutgers women's coach C. Vivian Stringer were all elected to the class of 2009 Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday, April 6, 2009. Induction is Sept. 10-12 in Springfield, Mass., home of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
JOHN BAZEMORE/Associated Press

A Michael Jordan autographed card sold for $95,000 through PWCC Marketplace, according to TMZ Sports.

The trading card was one of 23 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan All-Star Game Jersey cards. Coming with an autograph and an near-mint rating of eight by Beckett Grading Services, it's clear this was a valuable commodity.

Interestingly, the same card sold for nearly half the price of $45,998 four years ago.

George Mikan's rookie card still holds the record for highest value for a basketball card after being sold for $403,664 in 2015.

