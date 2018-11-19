Rare Michael Jordan Autographed Upper Deck Jersey Card Sold for $95K

JOHN BAZEMORE/Associated Press

A Michael Jordan autographed card sold for $95,000 through PWCC Marketplace, according to TMZ Sports.

The trading card was one of 23 1997 Upper Deck Michael Jordan All-Star Game Jersey cards. Coming with an autograph and an near-mint rating of eight by Beckett Grading Services, it's clear this was a valuable commodity.

Interestingly, the same card sold for nearly half the price of $45,998 four years ago.

George Mikan's rookie card still holds the record for highest value for a basketball card after being sold for $403,664 in 2015.