B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Monk with Galaxy Kobe, Montrezl and Taurean Wear AND1

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the shoes worn by Taurean Prince #12 of the Atlanta Hawks against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena on November 19, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A crowded NBA schedule on Monday meant one thing for kicks enthusiasts—plenty of fire shoes.

Playmakers such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, among others, turned heads with their shoes during the nine-game slate.

      

Montrezl Harrell with the CP3 Shout-Out and Another AND1 Tai Chi

      

Taurean Prince with the Mamba Day Kobe 1

       

Vince Carter with the City Edition-Themed Shox BB4

      

Kemba Walker Goes Off again Wearing the "Cement" Air Jordan 10

       

Taurean Hooping in the AND1 Tai Chi

     

De’Aaron Fox Keeps Wearing the High-Top Kicks

        

Malik Monk Brings Out a Classic Kobe All-Star Colorway

         

Giannis Got the Union x Jumpman Plug

         

Jimmy Butler with His Own Player-Exclusive XX9 Low

         

DeMar DeRozan with the Kobe 10 Elite "What The"

           

Kyrie Brought Out the Gum-Bottom Kyrie 5 Player Exclusive in Charlotte

         

YEEZY SZN for Trae Young

          

Utah Jazz with the Adidas Kicks Designed by Pharrell

        

Jayson Tatum with the Yung Taco Collab (NSFW)

       

There won't be as many notable kicks during Tuesday's schedule with just four games on tap, but stars such as Damian Lillard, John Wall and Kawhi Leonard will all be in action.

