B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Monk with Galaxy Kobe, Montrezl and Taurean Wear AND1

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Monk with Galaxy Kobe, Montrezl and Taurean Wear AND1November 20, 2018
A crowded NBA schedule on Monday meant one thing for kicks enthusiasts—plenty of fire shoes.
Playmakers such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, among others, turned heads with their shoes during the nine-game slate.
Montrezl Harrell with the CP3 Shout-Out and Another AND1 Tai Chi
.@MONSTATREZZ wearing the Air Jordan 13 "CP3" and AND1 Tai Chi tonight https://t.co/WHQwelSBgT
Taurean Prince with the Mamba Day Kobe 1
.@taureanprince wearing the “Mamba Day” Nike Kobe 1 Protro tonight https://t.co/UqMvmj0j3h
Vince Carter with the City Edition-Themed Shox BB4
.@mrvincecarter15 wearing the Nike Shox BB4 against the Clippers https://t.co/yLgLdRGio0
Kemba Walker Goes Off again Wearing the "Cement" Air Jordan 10
.@KembaWalker wearing the Air Jordan 10 “Cement” in the win against Boston https://t.co/MRNvQYhcoo
Taurean Hooping in the AND1 Tai Chi
De’Aaron Fox Keeps Wearing the High-Top Kicks
.@swipathefox wearing the Nike Kobe 9 KRM EXT "Red Mamba" and Air Jordan XX8 "Oak Hill" tonight https://t.co/fwXpHvp3Pu
Malik Monk Brings Out a Classic Kobe All-Star Colorway
.@AhmadMonk wearing the “Galaxy” Nike Kobe 7 against the Celtics. https://t.co/EsCFyX4aI9
Giannis Got the Union x Jumpman Plug
.@Giannis_An34 arrives wearing the @unionlosangeles x Air Jordan 1 tonight against Denver. https://t.co/p0W7YdiEEX
Jimmy Butler with His Own Player-Exclusive XX9 Low
.@JimmyButler wearing the Air Jordan XX9 Low PE against Phoenix https://t.co/yv8Ku3GgfW
DeMar DeRozan with the Kobe 10 Elite "What The"
.@DeMar_DeRozan wearing the “What The” Nike Kobe 10 Elite against New Orleans. https://t.co/B9PkaYqhIl
Kyrie Brought Out the Gum-Bottom Kyrie 5 Player Exclusive in Charlotte
YEEZY SZN for Trae Young
.@TheTraeYoung arrives wearing the Adidas YEEZY Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” https://t.co/N0e1v0scqC
Utah Jazz with the Adidas Kicks Designed by Pharrell
Jayson Tatum with the Yung Taco Collab (NSFW)
.@jaytatum0 wearing the @oddfuckingtaco x Nike Kyrie 5 against the Hornets https://t.co/J3uriCZa5R
There won't be as many notable kicks during Tuesday's schedule with just four games on tap, but stars such as Damian Lillard, John Wall and Kawhi Leonard will all be in action.
