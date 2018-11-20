B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: Monk with Galaxy Kobe, Montrezl and Taurean Wear AND1

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A crowded NBA schedule on Monday meant one thing for kicks enthusiasts—plenty of fire shoes.

Playmakers such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum, among others, turned heads with their shoes during the nine-game slate.

Montrezl Harrell with the CP3 Shout-Out and Another AND1 Tai Chi

Taurean Prince with the Mamba Day Kobe 1

Vince Carter with the City Edition-Themed Shox BB4

Kemba Walker Goes Off again Wearing the "Cement" Air Jordan 10

Taurean Hooping in the AND1 Tai Chi

De’Aaron Fox Keeps Wearing the High-Top Kicks

Malik Monk Brings Out a Classic Kobe All-Star Colorway

Giannis Got the Union x Jumpman Plug

Jimmy Butler with His Own Player-Exclusive XX9 Low

DeMar DeRozan with the Kobe 10 Elite "What The"

Kyrie Brought Out the Gum-Bottom Kyrie 5 Player Exclusive in Charlotte

YEEZY SZN for Trae Young

Utah Jazz with the Adidas Kicks Designed by Pharrell

Jayson Tatum with the Yung Taco Collab (NSFW)

There won't be as many notable kicks during Tuesday's schedule with just four games on tap, but stars such as Damian Lillard, John Wall and Kawhi Leonard will all be in action.