NBA 2K Mobile Officially Released for iOS, Available for Pre-Register on Android

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo attends the NBA 2K19 launch event at Greenpoint Terminal on August 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NBA 2K)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gamers no longer need to be in front of a television with a console to enjoy NBA 2K.

On Monday, 2K and Cat Daddy Studios announced in a press release that NBA 2K Mobile is available on iOS. It is free for users and will soon be available on Android as well. The press release pointed to the "quality graphics and lifelike NBA 2K action" while praising the ability to play the game on the go.

The features of the 2K series that gamers have grown accustomed to will be available in the mobile version as well, including the ability to build dream teams, play in some of the Association's most memorable moments and compete for rewards and cards.

So get ready to trash-talk your friends and give LeBron James a virtual run for his money in the latest edition of the 2K series.

