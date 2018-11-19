Jimmy Graham to Try to Play with Broken Thumb, Per HC Mike McCarthy

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham was diagnosed with a broken thumb Friday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, but that may not stop him from continuing to suit up.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Graham "intends to try to play" through the injury.

Graham suffered the injury during Thursday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He didn't return to the game after going into the locker room in the second half.

While the diagnosis made it seem as though Graham would be out several weeks, he apparently aims to be in the lineup Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers may need Graham in the fold to remain in playoff contention. They've lost three of their last four games to fall to 4-5-1 on the season, so another loss could put the playoffs out of reach.

The Packers have limited receiving options, as Geronimo Allison is on injured reserve and Randall Cobb has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Although Graham has only one catch in each of the last two weeks, he still ranks second on the team with 34 catches and 452 receiving yards. Without him, the Packers would have few established receiving threats outside of Davante Adams.

Lance Kendricks could see some extra snaps at tight end if Graham is limited or can't suit up.