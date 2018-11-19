AJ Styles' Contract, Finn Balor's Botch and Becky Lynch Trolls in WWE Roundup

AJ Styles, WWE Working on New Contract

Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp reported Monday that AJ Styles is in negotiations with WWE about a contract extension. According to Sapp, Styles is looking for a deal that would require him to work fewer WWE house show events.

Styles made his debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match and almost immediately became one of the company's biggest stars. He held the WWE Championship for 371 days before losing the title to Daniel Bryan on the Nov. 13 edition of SmackDown Live.

      

Finn Balor Makes Light of Mistake During Survivor Series Match

Finn Balor didn't make much of an impact during the five-on-five Survivor Series-style elimination match on Sunday. He was the first member of the Raw team to be eliminated, and his most memorable contribution was his botched double foot stomp on The Miz.

Balor had fun with his mistake Monday on Twitter.

       

Becky Lynch Trolls Chris Jericho About Fozzy Album

A concussion and broken face prevented Becky Lynch from wrestling Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. Charlotte Flair put on a great match with Rousey in Lynch's place.

On Monday, Chris Jericho praised WWE for its emphasis on the women's division, which has allowed the likes of Lynch and Flair to shine. Lynch countered back to take credit after she generated a ton of buzz with her invasion of Raw.

When Jericho make a snarky comment about the injury she suffered during that attack, Lynch responded in kind.

Don't test the SmackDown Live women's champion in the ring or on social media.

