The Champions: Episode 7 Is Here

B/R

It's all fun and games at Phil Coutinho's magic show until Sergio Ramos meets Mo Salah.

CFB's Top Marching Bands Bringing the Heat Lukaku Has Bars 🔥 Female Skater Who Mastered 360-Degree Loop CA Teams Stepping Up for Their Communities in Crisis ❤️ 6-Year-Old Stole the Show at China's Indoor Skydiving Championships BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar Is the Next Superstar Mascot Joshua Johnson Is HS Football's Quadruple Threat The Champions x Queer Eye Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Happy Anniversary to the Cubs' Curse-Breaking D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Will Drake’s Favorite Teams Reverse the 6 God Curse? Sports World's Halloween Costumes Went Hard Up Your Halloween Game with Giant Pumpkin Regatta The Champions: Episode 6 Is Coming Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team One Road to MLB Starts with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick It's Been a Wild Month with Flyers’ Mascot Gritty 🌟The Champions: Episode 5 🌟 Right Arrow Icon

If you enjoyed Episode 7, catch up on the rest here:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

The series will resume on Monday, 3 December, at 5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. UK time.