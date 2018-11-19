Ravens Deny Allegations Marshal Yanda Spat on Vontaze Burfict During Win

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have denied allegations that offensive lineman Marshal Yanda spat on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in Sunday's 24-21 win.

Ravens spokesman Kevin Byrne told ESPN's Jamison Hensley that Yanda "did not spit on anyone."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

