Ravens Deny Allegations Marshal Yanda Spat on Vontaze Burfict During Win

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Baltimore Ravens center Matt Skura, right, and offensive guard Marshal Yanda at the line of scrimmage in an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens have denied allegations that offensive lineman Marshal Yanda spat on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in Sunday's 24-21 win.

Ravens spokesman Kevin Byrne told ESPN's Jamison Hensley that Yanda "did not spit on anyone." 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is Lamar a 1-Game Wonder or NFL's Future?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Is Lamar a 1-Game Wonder or NFL's Future?

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Redskins Sign Mark Sanchez

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Redskins Sign Mark Sanchez

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    The Khalil Mack Trade Single-Handedly Swung the NFC North

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Khalil Mack Trade Single-Handedly Swung the NFC North

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    PFT: Yanda 'Clearly' Spit Toward Burfict

    NFL logo
    NFL

    PFT: Yanda 'Clearly' Spit Toward Burfict

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk