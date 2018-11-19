Jalen Ramsey on Performance Amid Trade Rumors: 'I've Been Pretty Pissed Off'

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey admitted he's been "pissed off" after the team dropped its sixth straight game Sunday.

"I've been pretty pissed off, I'm not going to lie to you," Ramsey told reporters. "I have. I've been battling with my emotions, trying to hold them in. But you know I truly believe I don't have any bad days. I have hard days sometimes."

Ramsey recorded eight tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in the Jags' 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jacksonville led 16-0 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter but allowed the Steelers to score the game's final 20 points.

Prior to kickoff, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars could consider trading Ramsey this offseason, as the team has reportedly grown wary of his outspokenness. Ramsey sent out a cryptic criticism of fans on Twitter last week after the Jags lost to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jacksonville issued a statement denying any plans to discuss a trade.

Ramsey responded with his best game of the season and is arguably the best cornerback in football. He's developed a reputation for locking down opposing No. 1 wide receivers and letting them know about it every step of the way, and he's made headlines for his opinionated nature.

When the Jags were winning a year ago, Ramsey was viewed as the vocal leader of a rising AFC giant. With the team back in its usual spot near the bottom of the conference, the comments have begun raising more eyebrows.

Ramsey told reporters Thursday he wants to play for the Jaguars his entire career.