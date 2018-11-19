Romelu Lukaku and TheColorGrey Collaborate on 'New Levels' Track

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoNovember 19, 2018

Right Arrow Icon

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and Belgian rap artist TheColorGrey have teamed up to create "New Levels," in partnership with Bleacher Report Football and Puma Football.

The pair were childhood friends growing up, and TheColorGrey was able to take inspiration from their time together to create the bespoke track for Lukaku.

"The reason why I wanted him on the song is because I've known him for a long time. I know what his music is about and I always see improvement," the Belgium international forward said.

Watch the video in full to see the pair reminisce about growing up and listen to the track in full.

