Maurizio Sarri: 'Quality' Alvaro Morata 'Hurt' by Chelsea Struggles

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says Alvaro Morata has been "hurt" by the struggles he has gone through at Stamford Bridge, but the Italian defended him as a "quality" player.

The Blues spent a club-record £60 million on him last year, and he has so far contributed 21 goals and six assists in 64 appearances.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (Gianluca Di Marzio) about his start to life at Stamford Bridge and his players, Sarri said: "Morata is a quality player, fast and technically gifted. He's a sensible person and the difficulties had hurt him."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.