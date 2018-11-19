Maurizio Sarri: 'Quality' Alvaro Morata 'Hurt' by Chelsea Struggles

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Alvaro Morata of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on November 4, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says Alvaro Morata has been "hurt" by the struggles he has gone through at Stamford Bridge, but the Italian defended him as a "quality" player.

The Blues spent a club-record £60 million on him last year, and he has so far contributed 21 goals and six assists in 64 appearances.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (Gianluca Di Marzio) about his start to life at Stamford Bridge and his players, Sarri said: "Morata is a quality player, fast and technically gifted. He's a sensible person and the difficulties had hurt him."

                                      

