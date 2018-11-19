Gremio Winger Everton Talks Manchester United Rumours: 'Let's See What Happens'

WALTER MONTEROS/Getty Images

Gremio winger Everton has said he will not consider his future at the club until the end of the season in Brazil amid speculation linking him with Manchester United.

According to Goal, United have reportedly scouted him ahead of a potential £30 million bid, while ESPN added Manchester City as another potential suitor.

However, when asked about the Red Devils, he told SporTV (h/t Goal):

"We all hear the rumours at some point, right? I'm going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players, for their quality.

"Let's see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what's best both for me and Gremio."

