Gremio Winger Everton Talks Manchester United Rumours: 'Let's See What Happens'

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Everton Ribeiro de Freitas Castro of Brazilian Gremio celebrates after scoring a goal against Argentinian Atletico Tucuman during their Copa Libertadores football match at the Jose Fierro stadium in Tucuman, northern Argentina, on September 18, 2018. (Photo by Walter Monteros / AFP) (Photo credit should read WALTER MONTEROS/AFP/Getty Images)
WALTER MONTEROS/Getty Images

Gremio winger Everton has said he will not consider his future at the club until the end of the season in Brazil amid speculation linking him with Manchester United.

According to Goal, United have reportedly scouted him ahead of a potential £30 million bid, while ESPN added Manchester City as another potential suitor.

However, when asked about the Red Devils, he told SporTV (h/t Goal):

"We all hear the rumours at some point, right? I'm going through an exceptional phase, and we know how hard it is when clubs from England look at Brazilian players, for their quality.

"Let's see what happens at the end of the season, wait until it is over, and see what's best both for me and Gremio."

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Memphis Is Continuing to Prove Man Utd Right

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Memphis Is Continuing to Prove Man Utd Right

    via men

    Man Utd Plan Preseason in Australia (ESPN)

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Plan Preseason in Australia (ESPN)

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Sergio Ramos 'Likes' Instagram Pic of Crying Lovren

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sergio Ramos 'Likes' Instagram Pic of Crying Lovren

    MARCA
    via MARCA in English

    Gossip: Man Utd Plot 'Ambitious, Audacious' Chelsea Move

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Gossip: Man Utd Plot 'Ambitious, Audacious' Chelsea Move

    Matthew Stead
    via Football365