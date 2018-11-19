Arjen Robben Says Bayern Munich 'Not Allowed' to Talk About Title Ambitions

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Arjen Robben has said Bayern Munich cannot talk about winning titles this season because the defending Bundesliga champions "are just not good enough" in their current state.

A 3-2 defeat to Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund earlier in November has left Bayern fifth in the table and seven points off the summit as they approach Germany's winter break.

Robben spoke to ARD (h/t Bild, via MailOnline's Patrick Boyland) and gave a short response when asked about Bayern's title chances: "We are not allowed to talk about titles at the moment because we are just not good enough."



