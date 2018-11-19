Arjen Robben Says Bayern Munich 'Not Allowed' to Talk About Title Ambitions

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistNovember 19, 2018

Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben reacts during the German first division Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 3, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Arjen Robben has said Bayern Munich cannot talk about winning titles this season because the defending Bundesliga champions "are just not good enough" in their current state. 

A 3-2 defeat to Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund earlier in November has left Bayern fifth in the table and seven points off the summit as they approach Germany's winter break.

Robben spoke to ARD (h/t Bild, via MailOnline's Patrick Boyland) and gave a short response when asked about Bayern's title chances: "We are not allowed to talk about titles at the moment because we are just not good enough."

       

